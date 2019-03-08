All-women railway stations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) has introduced all-women stations under its division and has deployed women staff to take up all activities including train operations, ticketing, security and other duties there.

These stations include Begumpet (Secunderabad Division), Vidyanagar (Hyderabad Division), Chandragiri (Guntakal Division), New Guntur (Guntur Division) and Ramavarappadu (Vijayawada Division). In addition, 35 women staff have been deployed at the Bogie shop in Routine Overhauling Depot at Vijayawada.