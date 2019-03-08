APSRTC regularises services of 866 conductors, 347 drivers 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has regularised the services of 1,213 contract staff that include 866 conductors and 347 drivers with effect from March 31. Orders in this regard were released by Corporation executive director (administration) A Koteswara Rao on Thursday.

The regularisation of services was one of the major demands made by the RTC unions, which have been pressuring the State government to take over the corporation. In a press release issued here, APSRTC Employees Union (EU) State president YV Rao and general secretary P Damodar said that all 1,213 contract staff whose services have been regularised will receive the orders by March 15 at their respective regions and will get revised wages on par with the 54,000 regular employees.

With the new pay revision coming into force from April 1, the newly regularised drivers will be paid `26,000 per month against the `13,700 they were paid earlier. Conductors will be paid `25,000 against the `12,540 they received earlier, they added.YV Rao and P Damodar also appealed to the vice chairman and managing director NV Surendra Babu to ensure that necessary steps be taken to reappoint the 150 disengaged drivers and conductors at the earliest.