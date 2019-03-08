Home Cities Vijayawada

Data theft: YSRC dares Chandrababu Naidu to face probe

YSRC leaders on Thursday challenged TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to face probe in the data theft case. 

Published: 08th March 2019 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

cyber, data breach, hacking, code, programming

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   YSRC leaders on Thursday challenged TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to face probe in the data theft case. Speaking in separate press conferences, party spokespersons Ambati Rambabu, Vasireddy Padma and senior leader Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy alleged that Naidu is the real culprit behind the data theft and that’s why he is vehemently opposing the investigation.  

They accused Naidu of continuing his unethical and undemocratic practices despite being on the backfoot in the data theft and cash-for-vote cases and questioned why the TDP website and the Seva Mitra App were closed down.

ALSO READ: Chandrababu Naidu accuses YSRC of misusing  Form-7, terms Jagan accused-one

Fearing imminent defeat in the ensuing election, the TDP chief is resorting to underhand means to get himself and his party out of the situation they are in today. By putting the blame on others for the ‘data breach’, the TDP is trying to garner the sympathy of the people in the State and thereby their votes, they said. 

The government had issued GO 75 authorising the Bluefrog Company to have access to the details of 25 departments in Panchayati Raj in the name of Kutumba Vikasam or Samaja Vikasam, they said accusing the government of giving data of people to private players on a platter. In another “ridiculous” move, TDP leaders like Kala Venkat Rao have filed cases against YSRCP as they are unable to cover up their grand design of data theft and systematic deleting of votes to benefit the ruling party, they said.

Jayasudha joins YSRC 

Tollywood actor Jayasudha along with her son Nihar Kapoor formally joined the YSRC in presence of party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday.  Jayasudha, who was a Congress MLA from Secunderabad,  had joined the TDP in 2016. Asked about Naidu’s comments about actors flocking to the YSRC, she asked what was wrong with it, while pointing out that most of Naidu’s family members are associated with the film industry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YSRC TDP Chandrababu Naidu Data theft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp