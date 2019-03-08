Data theft: YSRC dares Chandrababu Naidu to face probe

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leaders on Thursday challenged TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to face probe in the data theft case. Speaking in separate press conferences, party spokespersons Ambati Rambabu, Vasireddy Padma and senior leader Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy alleged that Naidu is the real culprit behind the data theft and that’s why he is vehemently opposing the investigation.

They accused Naidu of continuing his unethical and undemocratic practices despite being on the backfoot in the data theft and cash-for-vote cases and questioned why the TDP website and the Seva Mitra App were closed down.

Fearing imminent defeat in the ensuing election, the TDP chief is resorting to underhand means to get himself and his party out of the situation they are in today. By putting the blame on others for the ‘data breach’, the TDP is trying to garner the sympathy of the people in the State and thereby their votes, they said.

The government had issued GO 75 authorising the Bluefrog Company to have access to the details of 25 departments in Panchayati Raj in the name of Kutumba Vikasam or Samaja Vikasam, they said accusing the government of giving data of people to private players on a platter. In another “ridiculous” move, TDP leaders like Kala Venkat Rao have filed cases against YSRCP as they are unable to cover up their grand design of data theft and systematic deleting of votes to benefit the ruling party, they said.

Jayasudha joins YSRC

Tollywood actor Jayasudha along with her son Nihar Kapoor formally joined the YSRC in presence of party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday. Jayasudha, who was a Congress MLA from Secunderabad, had joined the TDP in 2016. Asked about Naidu’s comments about actors flocking to the YSRC, she asked what was wrong with it, while pointing out that most of Naidu’s family members are associated with the film industry.