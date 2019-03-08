Form-7 misuse: Uma, Gadde file complaint

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao along with Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Ramamohan Rao and other TDP leaders lodged a complaint with Krishna District Collector AMD Imtiyaz against deletion of names from the voters’ list by misusing Form-7.

Speaking to media persons, the minister claimed that in his own Mylavaram constituency, 7,141 names were deleted from the poll roll.

“They are misusing Form-7 and we have lodged a complaint with the district collector. They have to register cases at village-level after ferreting out the real culprits,” he said. Devineni said all the YSRC party chief wants is to get Chief Minister’s post, by hook or crook. The bogus votes claim is another drama in that direction, the minister added.

Speaking to media persons, the district collector said they have received complaints that some people have submitted Form-7 applications for removing names of eligible voters’ from the list. “We will initiate action as per law against such people. Cases under Sec 129 (B), 419, 420, 465 and 471 of the IPC will be registered against such people,” the District Collector said.