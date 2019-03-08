Home Cities Vijayawada

Lagadapati vs Modugula for Narasaraopet LS segment

Former Congress MP Lagadapati Rajagopal is likely to join the TDP and contest from the Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency in Guntur district in the ensuing elections. 

Published: 08th March 2019

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Former Congress MP Lagadapati Rajagopal is likely to join the TDP and contest from the Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency in Guntur district in the ensuing elections. Reliable sources told TNIE that Rajagopal is in touch with TDP leadership and will make a formal announcement on joining the party after holding a meeting with his followers in Vijayawada soon.

The two-time MP from Vijayawada, Rajagopal, had earlier vowed to take political sanyas if AP was bifurcated and kept away from electoral fray in 2014 elections following formation of Telangana. Now, he is all set to take political plunge once again. Clearing the air over his political re-entry, Lagadapati recently met Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao in Guntur and discussed political developments in the district with specific reference to Narasaraopet Lok Sabha segment.

Sources said with sitting Narasaraopet TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao expressing his inability to contest in the coming elections, though with a rider that his son Ranga Rao and also his younger brother Srinivas should be given MLA tickets, the TDP began searching for an alternative candidate for the seat.
Interestingly, Modugula Venugopal Reddy, who recently resigned as TDP MLA, is likely to contest against Rajagopal on YSR Congress ticket from Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency. 

Meanwhile, the YSRC leader and Vignan Educational Institutions vice-chairman Lavu Sri Krishnadevaraya, who was the front-runner to contest from the Narasaraopet parliamentary constituency, is expected to be fielded from one of the Assembly segments in Guntur district.

