Roles of women depicted in paintings on the eve of International Women’s Day

VIJAYAWADA: Several organisations marked the eve of international women’s day in Vijayawada on Thursday. One such celebration took place at Ghantasala Venkatewara Rao Government Music College where as many as 50 female painters from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana showcased their artistic skills at a workshop organised by Andhra Pradesh Creativity and Culture Commission (APCCC). These works of art will be displayed at the college on March 8 and March 9.

The paintings reflected ideas associated with femininity such as motherhood. Women were depicted in the artists’ paintings as mother earth, the one who spreads love, the one who nurtures and the one who gives birth to life. The age of the artist also seemed to have an effect on how she depicted women in her painting.

For instance, a young artist associated women with the idea of freedom in her painting while a middle-aged woman associated the idea of motherhood with women. While the young depicted women surpassing their limitations, the middle-aged depicted them dealing with everyday problems inside and outside home.

Meanwhile, APCC also organised ‘Telugu Vari Peratallu’ in association with Culture Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati.

Padma Sri Kolakaluri Inoch, Chairman, Andhra Pradesh Sahitya Academy, said, “Perantallu is an institution developed over a period of time. It deifies and worships women who died due to various reasons. This idea of worshipping women needs fresh cultural analysis.” Adding to this, Dr D Vizai Bhaskar, CEO, APCCC, said that the superstition in Perantallu should be critically reviewed and opined that the subject matter needs further probe. Dr Koneru Laxmi Prameela was presented with the Best Research Book Award on the occasion.

The day also witnessed the third annual women’s day celebrations of the Amaravati Boat Club (ABC). Accomplished women entrepreneurs, professionals and a few women who run NGOs were felicitated on a boat in the waters of Krishna river. The theme for this year’s celebration was ‘Women Can, Women Will’.

Women felicitated include Sasikala Veerapaneni, Academician & Convenor, KCP Siddartha; Padmaja, MD, Vilan Industries textile and retail sector Karam Kaur-Education and Overseas Consultant; Dr Saritha, Senior Diabetician at Dr Mohan’s; Pavithra Kakani, MD, ABC, Tourism; Tulaja Devineni, State topper, CA ICWA; and Tax Professional Kalarani, SAP project Manager, USA. Speaking on the occasion, ABC MD Pavithra Kakani said, “We are proud of our women staff and would like to acknowledge their accomplishments.”

