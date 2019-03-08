Home Cities Vijayawada

Stone mandapam to come up

 Officials of Kanaka Durga Temple have decided to construct an ‘anivati mandapam’ atop Indrakeeladri at a cost of `10 crore.

Published: 08th March 2019 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Officials of Kanaka Durga Temple have decided to construct an ‘anivati mandapam’ atop Indrakeeladri at a cost of `10 crore.

A decision in this regard was taken by temple executive officer V Koteswaramma during a meeting held with assistant technical advisor to endowments R Kondala Rao and devasthanam sthapathi recently. The mandapam works are likely to commence from Ugadi and it will be made accessible to devotees by Dasara festival. 

When contacted, Koteswaramma said that officials concerned were instructed to design structures for the mandapam on the lines of temples in Tamil Nadu. At present, the mukha mandapam on the hill shrine is a cement structure. The new mandapam, made out of stone, will be replacing it. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp