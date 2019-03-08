Stone mandapam to come up

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Officials of Kanaka Durga Temple have decided to construct an ‘anivati mandapam’ atop Indrakeeladri at a cost of `10 crore.

A decision in this regard was taken by temple executive officer V Koteswaramma during a meeting held with assistant technical advisor to endowments R Kondala Rao and devasthanam sthapathi recently. The mandapam works are likely to commence from Ugadi and it will be made accessible to devotees by Dasara festival.

When contacted, Koteswaramma said that officials concerned were instructed to design structures for the mandapam on the lines of temples in Tamil Nadu. At present, the mukha mandapam on the hill shrine is a cement structure. The new mandapam, made out of stone, will be replacing it.