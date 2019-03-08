Home Cities Vijayawada

Tension prevails as farmers stage protest near CP Seeds Company 

On Thursday, the farmers intensified their agitation and forced their way into the company premises.

Published: 08th March 2019 09:41 AM

Farmers

Image of farmers used for representational purpose only. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed for some time near CP Seeds Company, Mirzapuram village of Nuzvid mandal of Krishna district on Thursday when farmers in a large number staged a demonstration opposing the raw deal meted out to them in payment of compensation. According to Nuzvid police, the farmers have been agitating before the company since Tuesday demanding compensation for loss of their maize crop. 

“We found in our preliminary investigation that the farmers demanded a compensation of `70,000 per acre. However, the firm agreed to pay only `43,000 per acre. Opposing the decision, the farmers from 15 villages are agitating over the issue,” the police said.

On Thursday, the farmers intensified their agitation and forced their way into the company premises. With situation going out of control, additional police forces were deployed and mild tension prevailed in the area when jostling occurred between the farmers and the police was reported. 

Upon coming to know of it, Nuzvid MLA Meka Pratap Apparao and TDP leader M Venkateswara Rao reached the spot and extended their solidarity to the farmers. A case under Section 420 of IPC was filed by the police against the seeds company. 

