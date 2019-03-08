Who are you to steal TDP data? Chandrababu Naidu to TS 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding to know what right the Telangana government had to raid a service provider of the TDP in Hyderabad, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday alleged that after dismantling the system at the firm employing 160 people, the Telangana government had stolen the information belonging to the TDP, given it to the opposition YSRC and filed a case against the AP government.

“Who are you to steal the data and give it our opposition party?” he questioned. “Under which Act the Telangana police raided the service provider of the TDP and took away the data? Would you allow someone to enter your house and take away your daughter?’’ Naidu asked. Stating that the TDP had the data of 65 lakh party activists and computerised the same, he said the TDP had the practice of computerising the data of the party since 1984.

“Ours is a sovereign government and will take all the necessary measures to protect our rights,” he asserted.“What is your problem with our party activists verifying the voters’ list and seeking information as to which party they are going to vote for? It is the duty of the party activists to interact with voters, find out their preferences and sensitising them. That is the purpose for which the Election Commission gives voters’ list to political parties,’’ he pointed out.

Alleging that the Centre and Telangana were acting like ‘economic terrorists’ to destabilise the State government, he said that both were ‘terrorising’ people through IT raids and trying to establish Bihar-like politics in AP. Naidu said the prevailing atmosphere in the country under the BJP government were reminiscent of the Emergency days, he accused the Union government of causing mental agony to him and undermining his leadership by registering false cases and ordering IT raids.

Stating that YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy himself admitted that large a number of Form-7 seeking deletion of votes were filed by followers of his party, the CM said that the TRS was providing the same cyber technology which it used to have the names of those against it removed from voters’ list to the YSRC ahead of elections. Alleging that the YSRC chief was behind the deletion of eight lakh votes in AP, he said the Election Commission should take action against him.

He said everyone should fight against removal of votes from the list and bring pressure on the Election Commission to get their votes restored.