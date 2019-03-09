AP govt sets up its own SIT to probe data theft

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the ruling TDP lodged a complaint with the police alleging theft of data pertaining to the party by the Telangana police and the YSR Congress as part of a conspiracy, the Andhra Pradesh government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

The nine-member SIT will be headed by N Bala Subramanyam, an Additional Director General of Police rank officer, who is presently Commissioner of Transport Department. The team comprises IPS officers and senior police officers with experience in dealing with cyber crime.

TDP State president K Kala Venkata Rao complained to the Guntur rural police on Wednesday night alleging that some senior police officials of Telangana and YSRC leaders conspired to steal the data of Telugu Desam, which the party had collected and compiled over a period of two decades, with an intention to cripple the party activities and intimidate the cadre to enhance the prospects of YSR Congress in the ensuing elections.

In the complaint, Rao alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to delete the names of voters from the electoral rolls, which was evident with the filing of several applications from the same IP addresses.

Based on the complaint, Thullur police registered a case on Thursday under various sections. As the investigation of alleged data theft has interstate ramifications and requires technical expertise, Principal Secretary, Home, issued orders constituting the SIT.

SIT Members

Special Investigating Team will be led by N Bala Subramanyam and the other members are P Hari Kumar, PHD Ramakrishna, SV Rajasekhara Babu, D Mary Prasanthi, U Rama Mohan Rao, P Anil Kumar, N Nagamalleswar Rao, and SK Raheemullah