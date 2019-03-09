Home Cities Vijayawada

APSFC signs pact with NSTFDC for Rs 25cr loan

State Government has extended guarantee for Rs 25 crores to NSCFDC and NSTFDC. The MoU lets APSFC extend term loans at low interest rate.

Published: 09th March 2019 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Financial Corporation (APSFC) has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with National Scheduled Tribes Finance Development Corporation (NSTFDC) here on Friday for availing term loan of `25 crore.

APSFC, a state-level term lending institution that plays a vital role in the development of industries by promoting MSME sector, had proposed to obtain a line of credit from NSTFDC with an objective to extend term loans at lower or concessional interest rates and also on liberal terms to the ST applicants in the state.  State Government has extended guarantee for Rs 25 crores to NSCFDC and NSTFDC. The MoU lets APSFC extend term loans at low interest rate.

