Challa, Dasari join YSRC ranks in Jagan’s presence

VIJAYAWADA: Challa Ramakrishna Reddy, former chairperson of Civil Supplies Corporation and former MLA Dasari Balavardhan Rao have joined the YSRC in the presence of party supremo and Leader of Opposition YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Balavardhan Rao, who is the director of Vijaya Dairy, resigned from his post before joining the YSRC. His exit from the TDP has come as a big jolt to the party in Gannavaram.

Speaking on the occasion, Balavardhan Rao said that Gannavaram was among the worst affected by the TDP’s misrule. Forecasting a massive win for the YSRC in the coming elections, he said the situation at the ground level would improve only if the party comes to power.

He clarified that he did not seek any assurances from YSRC and that he would work for the success of the party under Jagan’s able leadership. Challa Ramakrishna Reddy also told media that he joined the YSRC believing in Jagan’s leadership.

“I did not join the party aspiring for any post. If I was selfish, why would I resign as Civil Supplies Corporation chairperson with some months of my tenure remaining?” Challa countered when queried that TDP stated leaders with selfish motives are leaving the party.

Industrialists Manneru Madhusudhan Rao and Brahmananda Reddy also joined YSRC in Jagan’s presence of Jagan Mohan Reddy. While this was so, a group of artists, including comedian Jogi Naidu, joined the party on Friday. Former TDP leader Dadi Veerabhadra Rao is also likely to join YSRC.

