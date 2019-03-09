LLR mela organised for women

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To mark the International Women’s Day, Transport Department, Krishna District, conducted special LLR Mela for women. The programme was inaugurated by the applicants Vijaya Kumuri, Bhavani and Aslam. L SM Ramasree, Joint Transport Commissioner, was felicitated at the event. Speaking at the occasion, she stated that every woman should come forward and contribute in building our nation and added that women were not weak in any aspect compared to men.