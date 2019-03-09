Naidu for empowering women to strengthen family system

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has vowed to strive for women empowerment and emancipation in the State while calling upon them to have a vision for the future and to make efforts to achieve it.

Addressing those gathered for International Women’s Day celebrations at Praja Vedika in Undavalli on Friday, he said, “Today, they are performing well as bus conductors and even autos and taxis are being driven by them. As electric buses will be in the vogue in the future, more and more women will be inducted as APSRTC bus drivers shortly.”

Recalling TDP founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao’s efforts for women empowerment, he said it was the TDP, which gave reservation to women in politics ahead of others. Stating that family system was India’s strength, the Chief Minister highlighted the role of women in safeguarding that system.

He emphasised the need to strengthen the hands of the women in every manner, so that the family as a whole stands to benefit from it. Citing the example of his family, he said his wife, Bhuvaneswari, reluctantly took over the management of Heritage, a small dairy company started by him, and today she has developed it into a prestigious company, which has made her economically independent. All those years ago to improve the living standards of women and family lives, he encouraged thrift movement through DWCRA.

“Today, it has grown impressively with a strong army of one crore members. I will always stand by you as your elder brother lending a helping hand,” he said. The State government released the second instalment — `3,500 per head — to DWCRA women under Pasupu Kumkuma programme.

He also elaborated on the various welfare measures initiated by the government for women, entrusting implementation of various government programmes to DWCRA women and transforming them as digital assistants by giving them smartphones.

Naidu promised to provide marketing facility for various products from DWCRA groups, including agro products. “Every asset, including land and house, is being given in the name of women,” he said, advising women to come up with an action plan every year and review the same on the International Women’s Day.