Home Cities Vijayawada

Naidu for empowering women to strengthen family system

Recalling TDP founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao’s efforts for women empowerment, he said it was the TDP, which gave reservation to women in politics ahead of others.

Published: 09th March 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu receives flowers during International Women’s Day celebration in city on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has vowed to strive for women empowerment and emancipation in the State while calling upon them to have a vision for the future and to make efforts to achieve it.

Addressing those gathered for International Women’s Day celebrations at Praja Vedika in Undavalli on Friday, he said, “Today, they are performing well as bus conductors and even autos and taxis are being driven by them. As electric buses will be in the vogue in the future, more and more women will be inducted as APSRTC bus drivers shortly.”

Recalling TDP founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao’s efforts for women empowerment, he said it was the TDP, which gave reservation to women in politics ahead of others. Stating that family system was India’s strength, the Chief Minister highlighted the role of women in safeguarding that system.

He emphasised the need to strengthen the hands of the women in every manner, so that the family as a whole stands to benefit from it. Citing the example of his family, he said his wife, Bhuvaneswari, reluctantly took over the management of Heritage, a small dairy company started by him, and today she has developed it into a prestigious company, which has made her economically independent. All those years ago to improve the living standards of women and family lives, he encouraged thrift movement through DWCRA.

“Today, it has grown impressively with a strong army of one crore members. I will always stand by you as your elder brother lending a helping hand,” he said. The State government released the second instalment — `3,500 per head — to DWCRA women under Pasupu Kumkuma programme.

He also elaborated on the various welfare measures initiated by the government for women, entrusting implementation of various government programmes to DWCRA women and transforming them as digital assistants by giving them smartphones.

Naidu promised to provide marketing facility for various products from DWCRA groups, including agro products. “Every asset, including land and house, is being given in the name of women,” he said, advising women to come up with an action plan every year and review the same on the International Women’s Day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu women's day women's empowerment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp