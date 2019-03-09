Home Cities Vijayawada

No word yet on candidate for Bheemli

At present, HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao is the sitting MLA from Bheemli.

Published: 09th March 2019 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid speculation that IT Minister Nara Lokesh will be fielded from the Bheemili segment in Visakhapatnam district, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has kept the cards close to his chest. At present, HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao is the sitting MLA from Bheemli.

After reviewing the Assembly constituencies under the Visakhapatnam  LS segment with the party leaders on Friday, Naidu is learnt to have finalised the candidature of V Ramakrishna Babu (Visakha East), V Ganesh Kumar (Visakha South), Ganababu (Visakha West) and Palla Srinivas (Gajuwaka) and has kept the decisions on Bheemili and Visakha North pending.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp