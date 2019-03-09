No word yet on candidate for Bheemli

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid speculation that IT Minister Nara Lokesh will be fielded from the Bheemili segment in Visakhapatnam district, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has kept the cards close to his chest. At present, HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao is the sitting MLA from Bheemli.

After reviewing the Assembly constituencies under the Visakhapatnam LS segment with the party leaders on Friday, Naidu is learnt to have finalised the candidature of V Ramakrishna Babu (Visakha East), V Ganesh Kumar (Visakha South), Ganababu (Visakha West) and Palla Srinivas (Gajuwaka) and has kept the decisions on Bheemili and Visakha North pending.