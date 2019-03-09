Home Cities Vijayawada

NTR varsity may implement new quota system to fill PG seats

NEET PG counselling is likely to start from March 25, as officials of the NTR University of Health Sciences might implement the new quota system to fill the seats.

Published: 09th March 2019 09:36 AM

Doctor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NEET PG counselling is likely to start from March 25, as officials of the NTR University of Health Sciences might implement the new quota system to fill the seats. Similarly, the officials have also made it clear to implement GO No. 550 during the counselling process, according to the Supreme Court’s directions.

From this year onwards, there will be an enhancement of postgraduate seats across the State and the diplomas have been changed as super speciality. The enhanced seats and categories are yet to be known. As the State has joined in the national pool quota, 50 per cent of the total number of seats for the State will be filled at the national level, while the remaining will be available to the State. At present, there are 738 PG seats of which, 369 will be in the national pool, while the rest will be filled by the State.  

The university officials will be facing their biggest challenge in filling up the seats in the regional quota once the new reservation system comes into play. Despite opposition to implementation of the GO No. 550 by a few students, the officials are firm to go ahead as per the Supreme Court order.

The officials are now confused after the government carved five per cent quota (from 10 per cent EWS reservation) to Kapus and gave the remaining to EWS. The varsity officials will meet the government this week to discuss the criteria and if new quota system has to be implemented from this year or not.

“We will conduct counselling as per the SC orders. Also, we are discussing whether to implement the 10 per cent quota given equally to Kapus and EBS. If the government gives its approval, we will go ahead, if not we shall go by the existing norms,” NTR varsity Registrar S Appala Naidu said.

Comments

