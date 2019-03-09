Home Cities Vijayawada

Polio vaccination for 4.3 L kids to begin tomorrow

Krishna district has geared up for the first phase of pulse polio immunisation (PPI) programme for 2019.

Published: 09th March 2019 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

A representational image of a child being administered polio drops in Vijayawada (File | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district has geared up for the first phase of pulse polio immunisation (PPI) programme for 2019. The health officials have successfully identified 423 high risk areas in Krishna district and have come up with arrangements to cater to them. Over 5.4 lakh vaccine doses have been made available to cater to 4.3 lakh children in the district.

The district administration has made arrangements for providing vaccination on March 10, the first day of the programme. Vaccination booths, mobile units and transit units will provide oral polio drops to children.

On the second and third days, health teams will undertake house-to-house vaccination until they reach every registered child in the district. There are 2,568 static booths, 97 mobile teams, and 63 transit points like bus stand, railway stations, etc. A total of 10,948 team members have been roped in to vaccinate the children.

As many as 10,948 staff have been deployed at various booths and mobile units to undertake the pulse polio programme. Each booth would be operated from 7 am to 6 pm on Sunday. The civic body has also made arrangements for the vaccination day

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
vaccination Polio

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp