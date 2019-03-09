Polio vaccination for 4.3 L kids to begin tomorrow

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district has geared up for the first phase of pulse polio immunisation (PPI) programme for 2019. The health officials have successfully identified 423 high risk areas in Krishna district and have come up with arrangements to cater to them. Over 5.4 lakh vaccine doses have been made available to cater to 4.3 lakh children in the district.

The district administration has made arrangements for providing vaccination on March 10, the first day of the programme. Vaccination booths, mobile units and transit units will provide oral polio drops to children.

On the second and third days, health teams will undertake house-to-house vaccination until they reach every registered child in the district. There are 2,568 static booths, 97 mobile teams, and 63 transit points like bus stand, railway stations, etc. A total of 10,948 team members have been roped in to vaccinate the children.

As many as 10,948 staff have been deployed at various booths and mobile units to undertake the pulse polio programme. Each booth would be operated from 7 am to 6 pm on Sunday. The civic body has also made arrangements for the vaccination day