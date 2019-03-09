Qobotic Hub launched in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Qobotic Hub, a provider of mobile application developers for iPhone, iPad, Android and Blackberry, was launched at Gollapudi in Vijayawada on Friday.

Apart from providing business persons and entrepreneurs with a way to connect with mobile application development, Qobotic Hub also has the expertise team of IoT, web designing and web development. These processes include developing the functionality and navigation of basic website, graphics, formatting and loading the actual website. Jogi Venkat, director of Qobotic Hub, has been working on innovative projects such as fingerprint technologies, IoT, robotics and drones.

The company is creating more than 500 plus job opportunities in the field of software. It also has plans to start a unit in Vijayawada for the Hyundai project.