Services to begin from March 12

VIJAYAWADA: AIIMS, Mangalagiri will be commencing its outpatient department (OPD) services from March 12. Patients can avail OPD services in the departments of General Medicine, General Surgery, Paediatrics, Ophthalmology, Community and Family Medicine, ENT, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Radiology, Dermatology, Orthopaedics, Psychiatry and Dentistry from Monday to Saturday.

The OPD has been set up in Dharamshala building in AIIMS campus Mangalagiri, which is a complete building in all aspects.

As far as amenities for the patients are concerned, the management has set up a canteen, an AMRIT pharmacy and Hind Lab. AIIMS, Mangalagiri is being set up by PMSSY, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.