SIT doubtful of TS cooperation in data ‘theft’ probe

VIJAYAWADA: The top brass of State police are sceptical about receiving cooperation from their Telangana counterparts in the investigation into the alleged theft of TDP data from the party’s Seva Mitra mobile app by some police officials from the neighbouring State and YSR Congress leaders. The State government on Thursday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) for the purpose.

SIT chief N Bala Subramanyam, who is an additional DGP rank officer, on Friday held a meeting with Director General of Police RP Thakur where, it is learnt, that the issue of TS cooperation came up for discussion.

One of the SIT members underlined the need for securing relevant documents from the TS police to proceed further in the case. But another senior official expressed the view that it would be futile to expect any cooperation from their counterparts.

“The IT Grids India Private Limited office in Hyderabad is said to have been sealed by the Telangana police. We have to get access to it for our probe, but it is highly unlikely. We may not even be allowed to visit it,’’ a senior official said.

The meeting lasted for more than an hour where another SIT member, P Hari Kumar, and three other officials were present. “We are going to expedite investigation into the case. We are yet to receive documents pertaining to the case to ascertain the identity of persons who were involved in the data theft. We also reported the same to DGP,” said one of the SIT members on condition of anonymity.

It may be recalled that the government constituted the SIT following a complaint lodged by State TDP president K Kala Venkata Rao in Thullur police station on Wednesday alleging conspiracy by opposition YSRC and Telangana police to steal the data of the TDP and deletion of votes from electoral rolls. Based on the complaint, Thullur police filed a case under Sections 120 B, 418, 420, 380, 409, 167, 177, 182 r/w 511 of IPC.

Meanwhile, the government formed another SIT with eight officials to investigate the 322 cases filed across the State for filing Form-7 (application for deletion of votes). Director General (DG), Fire Department, K Satyanarayana will head the team and the SIT will investigate all the cases related to the filing of Form-7 across the State. The team consists of one senior official from each range as the cases were registered across the State.

When contacted, Satyanarayana said the investigation into the 322 cases would be divided based on zones and the member from the zone concerned would investigate the cases.“We are instructed to investigate the cases registered for filing false Form-7 applications intentionally. We are going to hold a meeting to chalk out the course of investigation,” Satyanarayana told TNIE.

Team of SIT-II

K Satyanarayana, IPS DG-Andhra Pradesh SDRF & Fire Services- Head

Members-RK Meena, IPS- IGP- Guntur Range

G Pala Raju, IPS - DIG- Visakhapatnam Range

Dr CM Trivikram Varma IPS-DIG- Eluru Range

D Nagender Kumar IPS - DIG- Kurnool Range

Kanti Rana Tata IPS-DIG- Anantapur Range

Siddharth Kaushal, IPS, SRP, Guntakal A Rajendra, DSP, PCS & S

Ashok files plea in HC

Hyderabad: IT Grids India Pvt Ltd CEO Ashok D on Friday filed a petition in the Telangana HC with a plea to stay all further proceedings, including his arrest, and to quash the case registered against him for alleged theft of data of AP and TS voters and beneficiaries of schemes