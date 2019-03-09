Tribal students set records

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A class seven student, T Anu Vyshnavi Devi, set a record and got her name registered in Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records by framing 415 English sentences, covering all rules of English grammar, within 13 minutes and 23 seconds on Friday.

She was also among the students — Roja Bai, Gayathri Bai, Manjula and Vijayalakshmi — who framed 345 English grammar sentences within 10 minutes and 49 seconds.Also, on March 7, Devi took part in a competition in which in one minute she framed maximum English grammar sentences with a single verb, as per the norms of the International Protocol for New Records (IPNR) of Asia and India Book of Records.