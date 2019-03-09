Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Uplift of women key to development of society’

Rainbow Children’s Hospital celebrated international women’s day on a grand note in Vijayawada on Friday.

Published: 09th March 2019 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

AP High Court Justice T Rajani being felicitated in city on Friday | R V K Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rainbow Children’s Hospital celebrated international women’s day on a grand note in Vijayawada on Friday.Speaking at the occasion, chief guest of the programme, T Rajani, judge, Andhra Pradesh High Court, said, “The society will develop only after women are uplifted. Despite many laws, the women in our society experience violence and injustice. They are harassed even at the time of divorce.”

“While dealing with divorce cases, judges, including me, try that the couples compromise and do not part ways. We assume that life after divorce will be difficult for the women, but we forget that they too, have self-respect,” she said.

“It is often seen that women are harassed and exploited in the six month compromise period,” she added.
The hospital had organised two competitions — Healthy Mother, Healthy Children competition and a quiz competition for celebrating the international women’s day.

