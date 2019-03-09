Women police staff honoured

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP Police and IPS officers Wives Association (IPSOWA) celebrated International Women’s Day at Police Headquarters in Mangalagiri on Friday. DGP RP Thakur, along with his wife and IPSOWA chairperson Amita Thakur, later planted saplings on the premises. Similarly, Commissioner of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao felicitated women for their outstanding performance.