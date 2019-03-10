Home Cities Vijayawada

3 held for killing 60-yr-old woman

vapurna was upset with Gowri after she demanded him to repay her `2 lakh that was taken as loan.

Published: 10th March 2019

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the arrest of three persons, police said they solved the murder case of a 60-year-old city woman who went missing on February 18. Briefing media persons here on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ch Venkata Appalanaidu said the victim, Ch Gowri played cards with the prime accused, Basavapurna Reddy. 

Basavapurna was upset with Gowri after she demanded him to repay her `2 lakh that was taken as loan. “In the name of gambling, the prime accused, along with two others (Padarthi Suresh and Devireddy Konda Reddy) took her to Guntur and choked her to death, “ the DCP said, adding that the body was burnt later. 

