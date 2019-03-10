Gold worth over Rs 2 crore seized, trader arrested

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) sleuths nabbed four persons on Saturday for transporting gold without paying taxes to the government and seized `2.4 crore worth ornaments and cash from them. A gold trader, on whose behalf the commodity was being transported, was also caught.

Acting on a tip-off, CTF officials caught the accused red-handed at Ibrahimpatnam Ring Centre when they were on their way to Vijayawada after collecting money from jewellery shops at Paloncha, Bhadrachalam, Kothagudem and Manuguru in neighbouring Telangana state.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) KV Srinivas Rao, the prime accused, Rajesh Kumar, was running a gold business at Jaihind Complex, Governorpet for the past five years and reportedly paid the government only 10 per cent as taxes for the gold imports.

“For more profits, he marketed the ornaments in various places in Telangana. On Saturday, four of his staff--Bugatha Suribabu (42), Tammina Yogesh (25), Chinthapalli Siva Kumar (36) and Gaadi Ganapathi (40)--went to Bhadrachalam for regular payment collection in a Swift Dzire that belonged to Rajesh.”

The staff failed to produce the bills upon being asked and confessed that Rajesh Kumar Jain purchased gold illegally from Mumbai to avoid GST and other taxes.