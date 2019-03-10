Guntur West MLA Modugula, 2 other TDP leaders join YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The exodus of leaders from the ruling TDP to the Opposition YSRC ahead of the elections continues. Modugula Venugopala Reddy, Dadi Veerabhadra Rao and Dasari Jai Ramesh joined the YSRC in the presence of party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy in Hyderabad on Saturday.Guntur West MLA Modugula Venugopala Reddy along with his followers met Jagan, who cordially invited the former into the party fold.

Later, speaking to media persons, Modugula vowed to strive like a soldier to make Jagan chief minister of the State and ensure that TDP does not have a place in Guntur. “I have been entrusted with the task of strengthening the party in Guntur district and I will live up to the expectations and work for party’s victory in the ensuing polls,” he said. Asked from where he would contest, he said he will abide by the decision of Jagan and contest from wherever the party chief wants.

Modugula said he left the TDP as he felt that justice to the State is not possible with the party and added that he was impressed with steady stand of Jagan on SCS and other issues. On comments of Guntur MP Galla Jayadev, he said he would give a fitting reply to him through the ballot. He opined that Jayadev, who is a mere guest to Guntur, is acting as an immature leader by raising trivial issues.

“He would have brought them to my notice when I was in the party. But he didn’t,” he said. Former minister Dadi Veerabhadra Rao, who joined the YSRC along with his son Rathnakar, said dethroning Chandrababu Naidu and ensuring victory of Jagan in the ensuing elections is a historic necessity. “Today, Naidu has become a power monger. He will do anything and say anything to retain his CM post,” he said and accused the TDP chief of ignoring the ideals of TDP founder NTR.

YSRC MLA Gowru Charitha joins TDP

Vijayawada: In a setback to the Opposition YSR Congress, party’s Panyam MLA Gowru Charitha Reddy, her husband Gowru Venkata Reddy and their followers joined the ruling party on Saturday in the presence of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Speaking on the occasion, Charitha Reddy said she had joined the TDP to ensure development of her constituency and its people.

“It was Chandrababu Naidu who ensured supply of drinking and irrigation water for Kurnool. She gave credit to Naidu for the completion of Gundrevula and Muchumarri projects. Venkata Reddy said they had to leave the YSRC because they were let down and humiliated by the party leadership. After Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy, the Gowrus are the important political family in Kurnool to join the ruling TDP changing the political equations in the district.