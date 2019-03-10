Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Low score in two categories costs VMC dear’

The combined score  that Vijayawada got was 3,882 of the total 5,000 marks.

Published: 10th March 2019 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Low score in two categories led the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) to slip seven spots in the Swachh Survekshan-2019 rankings, civic body chief M Rama Rao said.  Speaking during a meeting here on Saturday, Rama Rao said the marking scheme for this year’s survey was divided into four categories: direct observation, citizen feedback, certification and service level progress.

The combined score that Vijayawada got was 3,882 of the total 5,000 marks. “It was only because of poor show in certification (750) and service level progress (968) that the city lost the top 10 mark.” Rama Rao, accompanied by chief medical officer for health K Arjuna Rao and chief engineer P Adiseshu, displayed the Swachh Survekshan awards to media persons at his chamber.

Recently, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoUHA) announced the cleanliness rankings, in which Vijayawada bagged the 12th spot as compared to fifth spot in 2018. However, it bagged an award for achieving ‘three-star’ rating under garbage free cities category. 

Commenting on the other aspects that made the civic body lag behind in the rankings, Rama Rao said representatives from Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), during their inspections, gave poor feedback on the maintenance of the dumping yard at Pathapadu village. ‘’We will study the results to improve our ranking in the ensuing survey. Besides that, awareness campaign will be held for the public on sanitation and solid waste management practices.”

Meanwhile, Mayor Koneru Sreedhar found fault with the Centre for according top ranks to the cities from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh and ignoring Vijayawada. ‘’Initially, we are told that Vijayawada has all possibilities to make it to top three positions. However, the rankings reflects a conspiracy by the Centre.”

