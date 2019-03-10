Most of Form-7s uploaded from other States: SIT

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what could be a significant development in the investigation of 322 cases registered for filing Form-7 for deletion of votes, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) found that most of the applications were submitted to the AP Chief Electoral Officer online from various parts of Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The SIT II held a meeting here on Saturday and chalked out the strategy to probe the cases filed across the State.

Though anyone can file Form-7 for deletion of bogus votes from electoral rolls from anywhere, the filing of a large number of applications had alerted the government, which started registering cases. Incidentally, YSR Congress president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, addressing a public meeting a week ago, stated that his party activists and supporters sent more than 7 lakh applications to the CEO for deletion of bogus votes. He alleged that the bogus voters were enrolled by the ruling TDP to win the ensuing elections.

When contacted, SIT head K Satyanarayana said investigation into filing of Form-7 for deletion of votes, is being conducted in a transparent manner. Prompting to deletion of the vote amounts to stealing the fundamental right of a citizen.

Action will be taken against all the accused irrespective of their party affiliations. At present, our team is studying the cases. The investigating officers have approached the C-DAC regarding IP addresses from where the Form-7s were uploaded.