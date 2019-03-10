Home Cities Vijayawada

Most of Form-7s uploaded from other States: SIT

When contacted, SIT head K Satyanarayana said investigation into filing of Form-7 for deletion of votes,  is being conducted in a transparent manner.

Published: 10th March 2019 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

An election officer put an indelible ink mark on the finger of a voter during the state Assembly elections in Bikaner. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what could be a significant development in the investigation of 322 cases registered for filing Form-7 for deletion of votes, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) found that most of the applications were submitted to the AP Chief Electoral Officer online from various parts of Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The SIT II held a meeting here on Saturday and chalked out the strategy to probe the cases filed across the State. 

Though anyone can file Form-7 for deletion of bogus votes from electoral rolls from anywhere, the filing of a large number of applications had alerted the government, which started registering cases. Incidentally, YSR Congress president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, addressing a public meeting a week ago, stated that his party activists and supporters sent more than 7 lakh applications to the CEO for deletion of bogus votes. He alleged that the bogus voters were enrolled by the ruling TDP to win the ensuing elections. 

When contacted, SIT head K Satyanarayana said investigation into filing of Form-7 for deletion of votes,  is being conducted in a transparent manner. Prompting to deletion of the vote amounts to stealing the fundamental right of a citizen. 

Action will be taken against all the accused irrespective of their party affiliations. At present, our team is studying the cases. The investigating officers have approached the C-DAC regarding IP addresses from where the Form-7s were uploaded. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Q&A With Prabhu Chawla 21: Can the three wise men solve the Ayodhya dispute?
Gallery
Reliance Industries scion Akash Ambani Saturday married Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta, at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The event had some top global leaders and A-listers in attendance at the high profile wedding.(Photo: Twitter)
Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding: Sundar Pichai, Rajinikanth, other high profile guests arrive in style
Folk artistes perform the Bethala dance during Rathotsavam after the third day of Shivaratri, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Pics of the week: Madurai's female funeral undertaker and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp