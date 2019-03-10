Naidu comes up with ‘evidence’ of conspiracy 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Upping the ante in the data ‘theft’ row between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday came up with ‘evidence’ to buttress his argument that the case was a result of ‘maha kutra’ (mega conspiracy) by the Opposition YSR Congress, Telangana Rashtra Samithi and BJP.

At a media conference here, Naidu showed a copy of the representation given by YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy to the Election Commission of India on February 19 as evidence to buttress his claim that the alleged data theft case was a conspiracy by YSRC, TRS and BJP against AP.​

Page Nos 28 and 29 of Vijaya Sai Reddy’s representation, which are about ‘talking points’ on Seva Mitra app, ‘modus operandi’ and the ‘plan of action’ to go forward in the alleged data theft case to corner the State government, ‘revealed’ the conspiracy. While submitting the representation to the ECI, the YSRC MP had mistakenly attached the two pages to it, Naidu claimed.

“This is Maha Kutra. This is beyond imagination. This conspiracy is much bigger than that of (what is shown in) blockbuster Baahubali,” Naidu said. The ‘plan of action’ included getting an FIR registered, seizure of ‘stolen’ data and cellphones/email communication between the directors of IT Grids India Pvt Ltd and Bluefrog Mobile Technologies Pvt Ltd (the two companies which are under the scanner for the alleged data theft) and State ministers and officials, disabling TDP’s Seva Mitra app, seeking CBI probe into the alleged data theft through court and others. Page No 29 had contained points for search in the IT Grids office, he said.

The TDP chief claimed that the ‘plan of action’ was being executed by the Telangana State government. The execution of the plan began from the point where Telangana police raided the office of IT Grids in Hyderabad on February 23. Then a case was registered on March 2 and another case was registered on March 3 in SR Nagar police station.

In a press conference addressed by the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police following this, he said that they would seek information from UIDAI, Election Commission and others pertaining to the data theft case and thus goes the plan, Naidu said. However, the YSRC made light of the ‘evidence’ cited by Naidu.

“What is wrong in giving a ‘plan of action’ along with the representation? He is trying to divert the issue to get himself bailed out,” YSRC leader Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said.