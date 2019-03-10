Why TDP is afraid if it hasn’t done anything wrong, questions Buggana 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a sharp retort to the allegations levelled by Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu against the YSRC, party MLA and PAC chairperson Buggana Rajendranath has sought to know why the TDP is so afraid if it hasn’t done anything wrong. “Naidu is trying to divert the issue to bail himself out of the vote-for-note case,” he observed and questioned how the Seva Mitra App has the data of 3.5 crore voters in the State instead of 50 lakh ruling party workers as being claimed.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday evening, Rajendranath said, “Naidu was giving a build-up that he would reveal information about the data theft case and meekly reading out the complaint lodged by party general secretary Viajayasai Reddy shows that he wants to confuse people by saying that there is a conspiracy behind it.”

The YSRC leader said it is a fact that Vijayasai Reddy has lodged not one, but four complaints with competent authorities, including the Election Commission against the large-scale missing of names in the electoral roll and about collection of data in the name of surveys.

“What is wrong in lodging a complaint with the EC? It is natural to approach the commission when a large number of names go missing from the voters’ list,” he said. He demanded to know how sensitive and personal information provided to the government for getting Aadhaar cards found their way to computers in the private organisation. “If there is a conspiracy and the TDP government is clean why the Seva Mitra App was modified on February 27 after the data theft case broke out and why the colour photos and some other information was removed?” he questioned.

Buggana said instead of answering the question as to why the data was transferred to private companies, Naidu starts floating conspiracy theories. “He goes on the record to say that IT Grids chief Asok Dakavaram will come as and when it is necessary, which shows that he is aware of his whereabouts and he must be giving shelter to a person, who is wanted in a data theft case. Harbouring an accused or criminals is tantamount to crime,” he pointed out.

According to him, the criminal intent lies on the TDP’s side as RGTC technical advisor to AP Government Vemuri Hari Krishna was arrested in the EVM hacking case and he continues to hold the post in the government. Naidu should say how it was possible for the flow of data from Praja Sadhikara Mitra to IT Grid to Seva Mitra App, with voter ID card having colour photos of the voters (of which screenshots are available).

Naidu knows where Ashok is: YSRC

