Two schoolkids drown during trip to riverbed

Two students of a private school in Repalle town drowned in Krishna river at Penumudi village on Saturday late hours.

Published: 11th March 2019 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two students of a private school in Repalle town drowned in Krishna river at Penumudi village on Saturday late hours. However, the incident came to light on Sunday when the police and rescue teams fished out their bodies and handed them over to their parents.

According to Penumudi police officials, the victims, P Praneeth (14) and Totha Narasimham (15) (along with ten other fellow students) had gone to Lord Hanuman temple near the village to spend their weekend. There they decided to take a bath in River Krishna.

While taking bath, Praneeth and Narasimham were drawn by strong currents. Praneeth’s body was noticed a few minutes after the incident. However, the police team’s attempt to rescue Narasimham went in vain as he breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a Guntur hospital.

