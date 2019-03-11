800 young dancers make audience tap their feet

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Natyatarang, a two-day dance competition organised by Balanand Institute in association with Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, concluded on a grand note in Vijayawada on Sunday.

As many as 800 dancers from the city participated in Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam and Folk dance competitions. Audience enjoyed solo performances by teenagers on Saturday, while group dances were performed on Sunday.

“Though it was a competition, we do not call it so. We have been organising this event for the past two years with an aim to encourage children to showcase their talent,” said Padmashri Hemant, founder of Balanand Institute. The future generations will take interest in art forms only if the current generation is encouraged, she added. P Hemant Kumar, co-founder of the institute, said, “It is very important to boost all artists, irrespective of which art form they practice. Only when they are provided a platform, they become confident. This process helps prevent the art from dying.”

The prizes were distributed at three levels — Divya, one first prize in each category of all dance forms; Bhavya, two second prizes and Navya, four third prizes in each category of all dance forms. Apart from this, each dancer got a participation certificate, a medal and a memento. “These opportunities help children gain confidence and overcome stage fear. They also understand that participation is more important than winning,” said Nilam, a parent of a participant.