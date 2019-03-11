APNRT society to hold IT fest

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRT) is hosting a cultural festival with the IT companies and selected colleges from across the State for the first time on March 30.

As many as 90 IT companies from across the country will take part in the festival; the students will be given an opportunity to interact with the IT firms’ heads. As part of this festival, various IT companies will put up stalls and the students will consult with the officials of the companies regarding the industry trends, demands for jobs and drop a resume in the company.

All these stalls will be equipped with QR codes, where the candidate who walks into a stall has to scan the QR code and their details will be saved for further use.