Home Cities Vijayawada

AYUSH colleges for national quota finalised

NEET 2019 is scheduled to be held on May 5 and the result will be declared on June 5.

Published: 11th March 2019 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

AYUSH, Yoga, Ayurveda

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The management of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) has finalised the list of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) colleges from the State for the national quota admission.

From this year, candidates applying for UG courses in AYUSH are required to appear for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET). Unlike the MBBS and BDS courses for which only government colleges from the State are listed in the national quota, private colleges have also been considered for the national quota seats from this year.

According to NTRUHS’ list, there are five homoeo colleges in the State with a total intake of 270 seats, of which 120 are in three government colleges and 150 in two private colleges. Across the State, there are total 720 seats for UG courses in AYUSH colleges and 15 per cent of these seats will be filled in the national quota through NEET. Speaking to TNIE, Dr S Appala Naidu, Registrar of NTRUHS, said, “The ministry of AYUSH had declared to fill the seats through NEET in the 2018. However, it was not made mandatory. But from this year, NEET is mandatory and seats in the private colleges will also be listed in the national quota.”

NEET 2019 is scheduled to be held on May 5 and the result will be declared on June 5.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AYUSH colleges National quota NTRUHS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp