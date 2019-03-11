AYUSH colleges for national quota finalised

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The management of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) has finalised the list of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) colleges from the State for the national quota admission.

From this year, candidates applying for UG courses in AYUSH are required to appear for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET). Unlike the MBBS and BDS courses for which only government colleges from the State are listed in the national quota, private colleges have also been considered for the national quota seats from this year.

According to NTRUHS’ list, there are five homoeo colleges in the State with a total intake of 270 seats, of which 120 are in three government colleges and 150 in two private colleges. Across the State, there are total 720 seats for UG courses in AYUSH colleges and 15 per cent of these seats will be filled in the national quota through NEET. Speaking to TNIE, Dr S Appala Naidu, Registrar of NTRUHS, said, “The ministry of AYUSH had declared to fill the seats through NEET in the 2018. However, it was not made mandatory. But from this year, NEET is mandatory and seats in the private colleges will also be listed in the national quota.”

NEET 2019 is scheduled to be held on May 5 and the result will be declared on June 5.