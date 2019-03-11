Kids fed poisonous food, one dies

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 26-year-old woman on Sunday committed suicide by consuming food laced with poison that she also fed to two of her kids. The incident took place in Gollagudem village of Kalidindi mandal.

While one kid died during treatment, the condition of another was said to be serious. According to the police, K Aswini married one Kumar of Gollagudem five years ago and had recently separated from him. When he demanded custody of their children–Kiran Tej and Sravani Priya, she refused to do so and took the extreme step.