Leaders told to adhere to election code

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the Election Commission announcing the dates for the general elections on Sunday, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC)came into force in the State. Vijayawada city Commissioner of Police (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said called upon all the political party leaders and their supporters to strictly adhere to the MCC.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Rao said Vijayawada city police commissionerate holds the responsibility of six Assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha constituencies including some polling stations in Gannavaram, Penamaluru and Pamarru. He said 1,483 polling stations were allotted in 505 locations in the above limits, of which 873 polling stations were declared problematic. “We have already inspected all the problematic locations in the city and taken measures to ensure a peaceful election,” said Rao. Explaining the security measures being implemented for the election, he said 161 armed mobile forces, 15 flying squads, 12 monitoring teams, 14 check posts, 34 pickets at problematic locations, 44 SI striking forces, seven ACP special striking forces, five ADCP special striking forces, six DCP special striking forces are in place.

“As many as 430 security cases have been registered and bind-over has been imposed on 1043 people in the city based on the cases filed in previous elections,” he added. Giving instructions to political leaders, the police commissioner said those leaders who are campaigning in their constituencies should get permission for vehicles from the returning officer.

Social media monitoring cell

In view of the social media war among political parties, Tirumala Rao said that every district and unit will have a social media monitoring cell. It will monitor every post and comments of political parties. Anybody caught indulging in using abusive language against any political leader/party will be arrested after filing cases under the IT Act.