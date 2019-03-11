Municipal corporation devises Rs 2.10 crore summer action plan to quench Vijayawada’s thirst

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has drafted an action plan at an estimated Rs 2.10 crore to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply for residents in 59 divisions of the city.

Budget estimates drafted in this regard have been sent to District Collector MD Imtiaz for approval of the plan and seeking necessary financial assistance for taking up the works.

According to VMC officials, on an average, the civic body had been supplying 160 million litres (MLD) drinking water per day to the city’s 12 lakh population. However, during summer, the demand for drinking water increases rapidly forcing the residents of Patamata, Auto Nagar, Guru Nanak Colony, Moghalrajpuram and Gunadala to grapple with erratic water supply.

To overcome the situation, the VMC has instructed the engineering department officials to ensure the completion of drinking water pipeline repair works on time.Speaking to TNIE on Saturday, VMC Deputy Engineer (Water Supply) K Narayana Murthy said recently District Collector MD Imtiaz had convened a meeting with VMC Commissioner M Rama Rao and directed the civic body to prepare an action plan to provide drinking water supply covering the city and its suburbs.

Talking about the summer action plan, he said the it comprises stocking requisite materials for supply network, reservoir, repairing borewells, laying new pipelines, desilting drains, cleaning tanks and plying water tanks. As part of the plan, existing borewells will be flushed and made functional.Minor problems such as power failure at pumping stations or leakages in the pipelines or valves will be monitored, he said.

Tenders would be invited for repairing borewells by the end of this month, before the release of election notification, and works will be completed by mid-April, Murthy said.

Referring to the supply of drinking water to hill slopes, Murthy said the pressure would be increased to ensure supply to all the dwellings on hill slopes. In all, eight water tankers will be engaged to cater to the needs of colonies located on Canal Bunds and on the outskirts such as Payakapuram, Auto Nagar, Bhavanipuram and Patamata, he added.