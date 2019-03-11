Chandrababu Naidu coins new slogan ‘Your Future, My Responsibility’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu set the tone for the election campaign by raising the issue of ‘Andhra self-respect’ and reiterated that voting for YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRC party was as good as voting for Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, who, he said, heckled and disrespected Andhra people. He also came up with ‘Your Future, My Responsibility’ as his election slogan.

Addressing media on Sunday night, Naidu exuded confidence that his party would emerge victorious as people tasted the fruits of development. “TDP graph is rising day by day and 2019 election results will be one-sided in the State,” he prophesied and said KCR’s money, strategy and conspiracies would not work.

Naidu said he would hold a party poll preparatory meeting in Tirupati after darshan of Lord Venkateswara and launch campaign from Srikakulam. The date will be announced shortly, he added.

Describing Jagan a ‘slave’ of KCR and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who did ‘injustice’ to the State by denying it its rightful assets and by not implementing the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, he said the YSRC chief had no right to seek votes. “In fact, a person like Jagan, who sits in his Lotus Pond residence in Hyderabad and is averse to visiting the State, has no right to contest elections here.”

Naidu said time had come for the people to decide whom they wanted - “Naidu, who is striving for their better future or Jagan, who is subservient to KCR and acts against interests of the State.” “During elections in Telangana, KCR asked people if they want to suffer under Andhra rule and instigated people against us for votes. Now, I ask you, do we need KCR’s ‘dorala palana’ (feudal rule) through a proxy called Jagan?” he sought to know.

Raising the issue of voter deletion, the TDP chief asked the people to be alert against ‘thieves of votes’. “Be alert from today and check thrice if your vote is there or not till midnight of March 15,” the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, the stage is set for a triangular fight in the State. Though five parties – TDP, YSRC, Jana Sena Party, BJP and Congress — are in the fray, the fight will be between the ruling TDP and Opposition YSRC. Sources indicated that Pawan Kalyan’s party, which is fighting its first electoral battle, will most likely have a ‘friendly fight’ with the TDP.

The BJP and the Congress, on the other hand, will be fighting to prove their existence in the State.

With exactly a month left for the election, all the parties have intensified the candidate finalisation and campaign trails.

YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy will kickstart his election campaign from the party’s Samara Sankharavam in Kakinada on Monday and will announce the party candidates in a day or two, sources said.

Jana Sena will release its election manifesto on March 14 at Rajamahendravaram and sources said it will also decide its election alliance and seat-sharing with the Left parties in a couple of days.