Chandrababu Naidu racing against time to finalise TD candidates

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP is likely to burn the midnight oil to expedite the process of announcing its candidates for the Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies given the limited time it has before taking a plunge into the heat and dust of the election campaign.

With only one month remaining for the polls and 15 days for filing of nominations as the elections across the State slated to be held in single phase on April 11 as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the TDP is all set to complete the process of finalising candidates at the earliest.

Probably taking a cue from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which announced its candidates well ahead of the election notification when it went for Assembly polls last year, the ruling TDP too had earlier planned to release its first list of candidates well before the election schedule came so as to give its party nominees ample time to campaign. However, its plan ran into trouble with more than two or three aspirants vying for the same seat in a majority of Assembly constituencies.

Adding to this is the entry of leaders from other parties. The ruling party was compelled to promise the new entrants party ticket to contest certain constituencies, further complicating the matter for the leadership to accommodate rival contenders.

Till now, according to party sources, party chief N Chandrababu Naidu has completed the exercise of finalising candidates by holding reviews of all the Assembly constituencies under all the 25 Parliamentary segments. However, a formal announcement is yet to be made, keeping the aspirants guessing.

Unlike the earlier practice of keeping the aspirants waiting until the last date for filing nominations, this time around, Naidu completed the exercise well in advance and even gave nod to some of the candidates to go ahead with electioneering and he himself is likely to blow the poll bugle from Srikakulam district. Sources say that except in some constituencies where there is stiff competition with more leaders aspiring for the seat, Naidu has picked up candidates for a majority of the Assembly constituencies.

However, with regard to Lok Sabha seats, with two sitting MPs joining the YSRC and some more expressing their unwillingness to contest, the party may take some more days for finalising the candidates for these seats.

