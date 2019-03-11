Home Cities Vijayawada

Chandrababu Naidu racing against time to finalise TD candidates

However, a formal announcement is yet to be made, keeping the aspirants guessing.

Published: 11th March 2019 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu addressing media at Praja Vedika near Vijayawada on Sunday | P Ravindra Babu

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP is likely to burn the midnight oil to expedite the process of announcing its candidates for the Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies given the limited time it has before taking a plunge into the heat and dust of the election campaign.

With only one month remaining for the polls and 15 days for filing of nominations as the elections across the State slated to be held in single phase on April 11 as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the TDP is all set to complete the process of finalising candidates at the earliest.

Probably taking a cue from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which announced its candidates well ahead of the election notification when it went for Assembly polls last year, the ruling TDP too had earlier planned to release its first list of candidates well before the election schedule came so as to give its party nominees ample time to campaign. However, its plan ran into trouble with more than two or three aspirants vying for the same seat in a majority of Assembly constituencies.

Adding to this is the entry of leaders from other parties. The ruling party was compelled to promise the new entrants party ticket to contest certain constituencies, further complicating the matter for the leadership to accommodate rival contenders.

Till now, according to party sources, party chief N Chandrababu Naidu has completed the exercise of finalising candidates by holding reviews of all the Assembly constituencies under all the 25 Parliamentary segments. However, a formal announcement is yet to be made, keeping the aspirants guessing.

Unlike the earlier practice of keeping the aspirants waiting until the last date for filing nominations, this time around, Naidu completed the exercise well in advance and even gave nod to some of the candidates to go ahead with electioneering and he himself is likely to blow the poll bugle from Srikakulam district. Sources say that except in some constituencies where there is stiff competition with more leaders aspiring for the seat, Naidu has picked up candidates for a majority of the Assembly constituencies.

However, with regard to Lok Sabha seats, with two sitting MPs joining the YSRC and some more expressing their unwillingness to contest, the party may take some more days for finalising the candidates for these seats.

How TDP’s plan on early list ran into trouble?

Taking a cue from TRS, which announced its candidates well ahead of the Assembly elections last year, the TDP had planned to release its candidates’ list early  

Its plan ran into trouble with more than two or three aspirants vying for the same seat in a majority of Assembly constituencies

The ruling party was compelled to promise party tickets to the new entrants  

Naidu has reportedly decided candidates for majority of the Assembly constituencies

With regard to Lok Sabha seats, with two sitting MPs joining the YSRC and some more expressing their unwillingness to contest this time around, the party may take some more days for finalising the LS candidates

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TDP Election Commission of India Telangana Rashtra Samithi Chandrababu Naidu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp