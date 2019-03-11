Water crisis in 600 villages

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: More than 600 villages in 38 mandals of Prakasam have been in the grip of a drinking water crisis for quite some time now. The Rural Water Supply department has drawn up a summer action plan at around `59 crore for supplying drinking water to the scarcity-hit areas.

Yerragondapalem, Markapuram, Kanigiri, Giddaluru and Ongole Assembly segments are already in the throes of drinking water scarcity. The department officials are supplying drinking water to 107 villages in Ongole division and 513 villages in Podili division. Sources said that the plans have been forwarded to the government for its approval.

Speaking to TNIE, Rural Water Supply of Ongole Superintending Engineer P Sanjeeva Reddy said he hoped for adequate State funds to the department so that works of supplying water to scarcity-hit areas could be taken up. At present, the department is supplying drinking water to 497 habitations through 782 tankers, which are making 5,782 trips per day. People of these areas expressed their concern over the situation, which they said is likely to deteriorate in the months of April, May and June.