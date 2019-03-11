We are fully geared up to conduct polls in free and fair manner, says CEO

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi has said there will not be any deletion of votes from electoral rolls, which has become a major issue, after the announcement of poll schedule by the Election Commission of India. However, eligible people can enrol themselves as voters by submitting Form-6 online till March 15. Similarly, people whose names are found missing in the voters’ list, can also enrol themselves as voters by filing Form-6 till March 15. Speaking to media at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Sunday, Dwivedi said despite having less time, they are ready for the conduct of elections in a free and fair manner.

He asserted that the model code of conduct will be implemented in letter and spirit and urged all the political parties to extend cooperation in this regard.

Making it clear that deletion of names cannot be possible now and only additions can be made, the Chief Electoral Officer said only five days are left for the eligible people to enrol themselves as voters.He said they have to process the applications received and enrol the voters before March 25, the final day for filing of nominations by contestants. Later, they will have to release the final voters’ list.

The total electorate in AP is 3,82,31,026. In all, 1,35,102 voters are newly enrolled from January 11 to till date during revision. The Election Commission received 9,27,542 applications through Form-7 for deletion of votes. After verifying 7,24,914 applications, the EC rejected 5,25,957 Form-7s. As many as 1,58,124 Form-7 applications are pending, which need to be verified.

He informed that the names of voters facing objections for deletion of votes will be marked in the voters’ list so as to enquire with the concerned voter at polling station during polling. Wheelchairs will be arranged and Braille information will be provided for the convenience of physically challenged voters at polling booths. Seating arrangements will also be made in every polling booth.

On issuance of post dated cheques to DWCRA women to pay the remaining Rs 4,000 under the Pasupu Kumkuma scheme in April, Dwivedi said they would act as per the direction of the Election Commission of India. The issuance of the order by the State government on Sunday to pay the pending two installments of debt redemption to farmers in the last week of March and in the first week of April, would also be looked into, the CEO said.