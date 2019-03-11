Home Cities Vijayawada

We are fully geared up to conduct polls in free and fair manner, says CEO

He asserted that the model code of conduct will be implemented in letter and spirit and urged all the political parties to extend cooperation in this regard.

Published: 11th March 2019 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Voting, Vote, Polls

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Electoral Officer Gopal Krishna Dwivedi has said there will not be any deletion of votes from electoral rolls, which has become a major issue, after the announcement of poll schedule by the Election Commission of India. However, eligible people can enrol themselves as voters by submitting Form-6 online till March 15. Similarly, people whose names are found missing in the voters’ list, can also enrol themselves as voters by filing Form-6 till March 15. Speaking to media at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Sunday, Dwivedi said despite having less time, they are ready for the conduct of elections in a free and fair manner.

He asserted that the model code of conduct will be implemented in letter and spirit and urged all the political parties to extend cooperation in this regard.

Making it clear that deletion of names cannot be possible now and only additions can be made, the Chief Electoral Officer said only five days are left for the eligible people to enrol themselves as voters.He said they have to process the applications received and enrol the voters before March 25, the final day for filing of nominations by contestants. Later, they will have to release the final voters’ list.

The total electorate in AP is 3,82,31,026. In all, 1,35,102 voters are newly enrolled from January 11 to till date during revision. The Election Commission received 9,27,542 applications through Form-7  for deletion of votes. After verifying 7,24,914 applications, the EC rejected 5,25,957 Form-7s. As many as 1,58,124 Form-7 applications are pending, which need to be verified.

He informed that the names of voters facing objections for deletion of votes will be marked in the voters’ list so as to enquire with the concerned voter at polling station during polling. Wheelchairs will be arranged and Braille information will be provided for the convenience of physically challenged voters at polling booths. Seating arrangements will also be made  in every polling booth.

On issuance of post dated cheques to DWCRA women to pay the remaining Rs 4,000 under the Pasupu Kumkuma scheme in April, Dwivedi said they would act as per the direction of the Election Commission of India. The issuance of the order by the State government on Sunday to pay the pending two installments of debt redemption to farmers in the last week of March and in the first week of April, would also be looked into, the CEO said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chief Electoral Officer Lok Sabha Polls Gopal Krishna Dwivedi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp