40 more check posts in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Prohibition and Excise Department commissioner Mukesh Kumar Meena said 40 additional check posts will be set up in the State to keep in check illegal supply of liquor during elections. 

Excise department officials will conduct a special drive soon to ensure no belt shops are there in the State, he added. Currently, there are 31 check posts in State. In a video conference meeting held on Monday with joint commissioners of all zones and the Director of Enforcement P Hari Kumar, Meena said all the officials working in the department should be alert.

“We have to ensure transparency. A State-wide special drive will be conducted soon to verify liquor shops physically and stock registers,” Meena told the officials. He also clarified that supply of liquor in the months of March and April will not exceed the indent of the previous year and no liquor shop will promote any political party’s campaign in any way.
 

