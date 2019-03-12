Home Cities Vijayawada

CEO warns against poll code violation in AP

All the candidates must adhere to the poll code and follow the guidelines, the CEO said and warned of tough action against those who violate the code.

Published: 12th March 2019 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Voting, Vote, Polls

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) coming into force in the State following the release of election schedule on Sunday, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi convened a meeting with the representatives of political parties in his office at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Monday and appealed to them to follow the code in letter and spirit.

All the candidates must adhere to the poll code and follow the guidelines, the CEO said and warned of tough action against those who violate the code.

The expenditure made by the candidates during the campaign and cost of election material will be added to their election expenditure once the nomination is filed, the CEO said, adding that committees will monitor campaigning of candidates on social media.

The CEO also appealed to all the eligible persons to file applications for enrolling as voters before March 15. He also urged the voters to check whether their names are there in the voters’ list or not and file Form-6 soon if their names are missing in the election roll.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Model Code of Conduct Gopal Krishna Dwivedi Elections 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp