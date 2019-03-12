CEO warns against poll code violation in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) coming into force in the State following the release of election schedule on Sunday, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi convened a meeting with the representatives of political parties in his office at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Monday and appealed to them to follow the code in letter and spirit.

All the candidates must adhere to the poll code and follow the guidelines, the CEO said and warned of tough action against those who violate the code.

The expenditure made by the candidates during the campaign and cost of election material will be added to their election expenditure once the nomination is filed, the CEO said, adding that committees will monitor campaigning of candidates on social media.

The CEO also appealed to all the eligible persons to file applications for enrolling as voters before March 15. He also urged the voters to check whether their names are there in the voters’ list or not and file Form-6 soon if their names are missing in the election roll.