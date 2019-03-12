Home Cities Vijayawada

Huawei re-enters smartwatch business in India

The company unveiled classic and sports edition of its top model Huawei Watch GT for Rs 16,990 and Rs 15,990 per unit, respectively, and Huawei digital bands in the range of Rs 1,699-Rs 4,699.

Published: 12th March 2019 10:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 10:51 PM   |  A+A-

huawei

The logo of the Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. is seen outside its headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chinese smart device maker Huawei Tuesday re-entered the smartwatch segment by unveiling new products in a lower price range.

The company unveiled classic and sports edition of its top model Huawei Watch GT for Rs 16,990 and Rs 15,990 per unit, respectively, and Huawei digital bands in the range of Rs 1,699-Rs 4,699.

The company has re-entered the segment after a gap of almost three years.

In April 2016, Huawei had launched premium sapphire crystal-coated smartwatch for Rs 22,999 with a built-in heart rate monitor and six-axis motion sensors with a gyroscope and accelerometer that can track physical activities.

Most of the functionality of the new models, especially around fitness monitoring, remain the same as that of its smartwatch launched three years ago.

When asked about the company's strategy to compete with established brand in India in the wearable segment, Huawei India Country Manager (Huawei Brand) for Consumer Business Group Tornado Pan said: "Technology and innovation is at the heart of everything we do at Huawei. Having laid a strong emphasis on design, innovation, and superior experience, our devices have resonated well with our customers."

The company will start selling the wearables on Amazon from March 19, and will later sell it through retail outlets as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Huawei

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp