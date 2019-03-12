JSP-Left final seat-sharing talks tomorrow

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Jana Sena Party (JSP), CPI and CPM, which have already announced an electoral alliance, are now engaged in final seat-sharing talks. Some of the issues were ironed out in the fresh round of talks on Monday and it was decided to hold a final round on March 13.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan announced candidates for two Parliament seats - Amalapuram and Rajamahendravaram, both in East Godavari district. DMR Sekhar, a retired ONGC official, who joined the party on Monday, was announced as the party candidate for Amalapuram LS seat. Dr. Akula Satyanarayana is the party candidate for Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha seat.

JSP is expected to announce candidates for 32 Assembly constituencies and seven Lok Sabha constituencies on March 12 or 13. It is learned that CPI and CPM have sought to contest one each Assembly constituency in 13 districts and two each LS constituencies.

According to the formula, the Left Parties will be contesting 26 Assembly seats out of 175 and four LS seats out of 25, while remaining will be contested by the JSP.

“Which constituencies will be given to us and which will be contested by the JSP are yet to be finalised. We are proposing to contest two Lok Sabha seats from North Andhra and two from Rayalaseema. We will disclose the names only after the seat sharing is finalised,” a senior Left leader said.