By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Fourth Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Court on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 26,000 on a person and sentenced him to three years of imprisonment for attacking his father-in-law and wife.

According to court officials, Nelli Appala Naidu attacked his father-in-law Padala Lakshmana Rao and his wife Bharatamma in 2016, as they turned down his demand of dowry. After a case was filed against him in Patamata police station, police arrested him and sent him to judicial remand.