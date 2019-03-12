Home Cities Vijayawada

More Chandamama libraries on the anvil in AP

To help children inculcate the habit of reading, public libraries are decorated with attractive interiors, with plans to set up children’s section on the anvil.

Published: 12th March 2019 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Books

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chandamama libraries, launched recently by Andhra Pradesh State Public Libraries, has evoked a good response from readers. The facility is one of the few public libraries that have dedicated a section to books for children. Overwhelmed by the response, the officials concerened are planning to establish Chandamama libraries in all the districts. 

To help children inculcate the habit of reading, public libraries are decorated with attractive interiors, with plans to set up children’s section on the anvil.  Currently, there are four regional, 13 district, 21 Grade-1, 94 Grade-2, 761 and Grade-3 libraries, 115 village libraries and 1,207 book deposit centers in the State.

Speaking to Express, P Parvathi, State public libraries in-charge, said, “The love for books should be developed at a tender age. It is important that the libraries have a conducive environment for reading. That is why we came up with Chandamama libraries. Reading will not only add to children’s knowledge but also help develop their character. It is necessary to guide them from a tender age and make them choose the right path.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandamama libraries Children's books Books Libraries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp