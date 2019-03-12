More Chandamama libraries on the anvil in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chandamama libraries, launched recently by Andhra Pradesh State Public Libraries, has evoked a good response from readers. The facility is one of the few public libraries that have dedicated a section to books for children. Overwhelmed by the response, the officials concerened are planning to establish Chandamama libraries in all the districts.

To help children inculcate the habit of reading, public libraries are decorated with attractive interiors, with plans to set up children’s section on the anvil. Currently, there are four regional, 13 district, 21 Grade-1, 94 Grade-2, 761 and Grade-3 libraries, 115 village libraries and 1,207 book deposit centers in the State.

Speaking to Express, P Parvathi, State public libraries in-charge, said, “The love for books should be developed at a tender age. It is important that the libraries have a conducive environment for reading. That is why we came up with Chandamama libraries. Reading will not only add to children’s knowledge but also help develop their character. It is necessary to guide them from a tender age and make them choose the right path.”