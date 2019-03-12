Chandrababu Naidu behaves like monkey in circus: Subramanian Swamy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has made fun of Chief Minister TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu by stating that latter is behaving like a “monkey in a circus”.

Swamy, who was in Vijayawada on Monday to attend the High Court as part of the PIL filed by him seeking to liberate TTD temple from the purview of the State government, observed that Naidu joined hands with the Congress though the NDA government promised financial assistance to Andhra Pradesh.

He said in the first year of the government itself, it was made clear that allotting Special Category Status was not possible. Why didn’t he question it at that time? Why did he start raising it after parting ways with the NDA after four years? he asked.

The BJP MP said the petition filed by him with regard to Tirumala temple was admitted by the High Court and it was listed for final argument on April 3.