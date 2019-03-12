Home Cities Vijayawada

AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu set to name 120 candidates on March 13

Sources said the party will release the first list of 120 candidates for the Assembly elections on March 13.

Andhra Pradesh​ CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh​ CM Chandrababu Naidu (File | PTI)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  With just a week left for the commencement of filing of nominations, TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has started giving final touches to the candidates’ list for the Assembly elections so as to release it at the earliest to enable the party rank and file to swing into electioneering. Similarly, the exercise of finalising candidates for Lok Sabha polls is also on the fast track. Naidu, who confined himself to his residence the whole day, was busy finalising candidates and devising party’s strategy for the polls. 

Sources said the party will release the first list of 120 candidates for the Assembly elections on March 13. Candidates for the remaining 55 seats will be announced later. Finalisation of candidates for Lok Sabha constituencies such as Nellore, Tirupati, Rajampet, Nandyal, Narasaraopet, Rajamahendravaram, Visakhapatnam as well Anakapalle is likely to take some more days.

“In fact, Naidu has confirmed tickets to many leaders and asked them to take up electioneering. Many of our leaders, who got the clearance, have already swung into the election campaign,’’ said a TDP leader. 
When asked whether the party is finding it difficult in choosing suitable candidates for the Lok Sabha seats, a senior TDP leader maintained that there is no dearth of leaders in the party.

“Several leaders are queuing up to contest as MPs. But, the leadership is taking time in analysing the aspirants before finalising them for the Assembly or Lok Sabha elections based on their strengths,’’ he said.​

Environment and Forest Minister Sidda Raghava Rao has already been selected as the party candidate for Ongole Lok Sabha constituency. There is tough competition between SPY Reddy (or his family members) and retired police officer Mandra Sivananda Reddy, who happens to be a close relative of Gouru Charitha Reddy, for the Nandyal Lok Sabha seat.

“Similarly, there are tough competition among party leaders for the remaining LS seats and the nominees will be announced soon,’’ he added.

