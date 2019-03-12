Home Cities Vijayawada

OPD services at AIIMS, Mangalagiri from today

As many as 35 doctors and four diagnostic consultants are made available for the services in various departments.

Image of AIIMS used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS/Biswanath Swain)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  From Tuesday, citizens can avail outpatient department (OPD) services at AIIMS, Mangalagiri. These services will be provided in the General Medicine, General Surgery, Paediatrics, Ophthalmology, Community and Family Medicine, ENT, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Radiology, Dermatology, Orthopaedics, Psychiatry and Dentistry wings. 

As many as 35 doctors and four diagnostic consultants are made available for the services in various departments. The patients will be given auto-generated tokens and the numbers will be provided through a public announcement system. While these tokens can be availed between 8.30 am and 12 pm, the outpatient services will be given from 9 am to 1 pm. 

The OPD has been established at the Dharamshala building in AIIMS campus. As far as the patient amenities are concerned, the management has set up a canteen, AMRIT pharmacy, and Hind Lab diagnostics. As of now, the entry will be from Mangalagiri town side.

